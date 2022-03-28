AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after acquiring an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,123,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $78,981.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,380 shares of company stock worth $20,772,526 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

