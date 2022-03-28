AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVH. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,661,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,850,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Evolent Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Evolent Health by 89.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 162,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Evolent Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 135,030 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock worth $1,347,218 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

NYSE:EVH opened at $30.87 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

