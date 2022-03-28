AE Wealth Management LLC Has $680,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,777,000 after purchasing an additional 567,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 542,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 488,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNX opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

