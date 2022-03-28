AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,942 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MJ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

MJ opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

