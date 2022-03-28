AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,021 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 247.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $472.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $307.19 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $411.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.57.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

