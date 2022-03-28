AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) to announce $1.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $9.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE ASIX traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 113.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

