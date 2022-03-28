Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 215.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,476,000 after buying an additional 272,312 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,029,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,670,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 48,637 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.