ADT (NYSE:ADT) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) and ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and ADT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -20.77% N/A -10.69% ADT -6.43% -6.46% -1.18%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and ADT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 2 3 0 2.60 ADT 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 128.73%. ADT has a consensus price target of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 36.72%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than ADT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and ADT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.48 billion 1.01 -$305.55 million ($1.72) -4.17 ADT $5.31 billion 1.14 -$340.82 million ($0.41) -17.95

Vivint Smart Home has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADT. ADT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of ADT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of ADT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADT has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

ADT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADT, Inc. engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.