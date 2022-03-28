Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ACER opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.26.
Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
