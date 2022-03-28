Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Up 3.7%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 1,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,031,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Accolade from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Get Accolade alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.