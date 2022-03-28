Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Abrdn to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 267.38 ($3.52).

Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 239.35. Abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.95).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($104,792.00). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 50,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($131,247.24).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

