AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Sells $4,408,248.00 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.84 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

