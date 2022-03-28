99,140 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 over the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.01 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

