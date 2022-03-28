98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from 98532 (KMP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.60 million.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

