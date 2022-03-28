915,516 Shares in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 915,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOCO. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $11,653,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $5,197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOCO shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

GOCO stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.14. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

