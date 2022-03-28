$7.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.93 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $30.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.31 billion to $32.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.18 billion to $34.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,919,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,254,000 after acquiring an additional 658,781 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.33. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.