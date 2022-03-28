613 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $91.51. 95,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,278. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.