608 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.33. 8,143,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,515,619. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $551.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

