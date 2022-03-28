456 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $621.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,847. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.75. The company has a market cap of $253.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

