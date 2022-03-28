$42.80 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.78 billion to $44.19 billion. Kroger reported sales of $41.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $141.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $144.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $144.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.27 billion to $148.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Shares of KR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.00. 5,022,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,116,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Kroger has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $236,958,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

