$393.24 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) to post $393.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.14 million. Green Dot reported sales of $379.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,819. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

