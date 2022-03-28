3,830 Shares in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 69,476 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NYF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.59. 146,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

