$324.97 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) to report $324.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.00 million and the lowest is $256.60 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $267.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $15.93. 104,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,465. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after acquiring an additional 528,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.