302,464 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 302,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 188,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 54,043 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

