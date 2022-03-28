$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the lowest is $3.94 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $17.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPI. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,456,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

