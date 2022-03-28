2,500 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after acquiring an additional 751,297 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after purchasing an additional 577,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

BX stock opened at $123.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.