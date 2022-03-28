$233.78 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $233.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.90 million to $237.40 million. Life Storage reported sales of $171.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $964.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.40 million to $987.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

