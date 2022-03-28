$217.78 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) to report sales of $217.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.10 million to $219.40 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $196.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $909.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.20 million to $923.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $988.65 million, with estimates ranging from $979.90 million to $994.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

