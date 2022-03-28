180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 849 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MHK opened at $131.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average is $167.46. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $121.04 and a one year high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

