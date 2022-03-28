180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,258 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

