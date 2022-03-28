180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 109,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $124.29 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.16.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

