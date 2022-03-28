180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,592,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,554,000 after purchasing an additional 231,534 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $92.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.