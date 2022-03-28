180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $78.04 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $128.58.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

In related news, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

