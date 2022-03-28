180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $218.61 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.68 and its 200 day moving average is $231.34. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

