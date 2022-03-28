1,643 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.82. 340,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

