14,083 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 454.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,266,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,978. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.