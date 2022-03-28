12,055 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bumble by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 39.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Bumble (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.