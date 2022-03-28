11,100 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of EHTH opened at $12.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

