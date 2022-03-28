10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.53 Million

Analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) to post $113.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $115.00 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $105.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $613.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $618.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $855.25 million, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $906.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

TXG stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,679. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $125.73.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $6,086,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,865 shares of company stock worth $14,480,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

