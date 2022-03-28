$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $119.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.85. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after buying an additional 188,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

