$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $29.73 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. David J Yvars Group grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $167,076,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,203,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

