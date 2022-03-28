$1.20 EPS Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

GSBC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.47. 17,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $779.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.86. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About Great Southern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.