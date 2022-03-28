$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:STGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $100,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,725,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after purchasing an additional 926,093 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.16. 24,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,010. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $50.66 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.