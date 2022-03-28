$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $100,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,725,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after purchasing an additional 926,093 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.16. 24,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,010. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $50.66 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

