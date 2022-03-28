$0.68 EPS Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. ePlus posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ePlus stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.11. 104,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,860. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 114.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ePlus by 16.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ePlus by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

