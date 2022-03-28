-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tritium DCFC.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCFC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of DCFC stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15. Tritium DCFC has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

