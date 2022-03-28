-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 210.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 261,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

