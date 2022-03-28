$0.17 EPS Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,777 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 100,379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,963 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

