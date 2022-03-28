$0.17 EPS Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INNGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,777 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 100,379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,963 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.