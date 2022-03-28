$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Vonage reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Vonage stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -201.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $229,285.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,452 shares of company stock worth $6,701,077 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in Vonage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after buying an additional 234,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vonage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,490,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,514,000 after buying an additional 439,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vonage by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,194,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after buying an additional 1,922,485 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

