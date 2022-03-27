Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $5.47 on Friday, reaching $230.32. 1,906,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.07.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

