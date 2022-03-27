Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $335.00 at Truist Financial

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $350.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.07.

ZS opened at $230.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $202,020,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

